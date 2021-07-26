Global News Morning Montreal July 26 2021 9:51am 03:47 Celebrating 15 years of Festival Haïti en Folie Music, film, dance, theatre, discussions and more are all part of this year’s 15th Festival Haïti en Folie. Founder and president Fabienne Colas joins Global’s Laura Casella with a preview. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8059885/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8059885/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?