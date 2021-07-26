Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 26 2021 9:51am
03:47

Celebrating 15 years of Festival Haïti en Folie

Music, film, dance, theatre, discussions and more are all part of this year’s 15th Festival Haïti en Folie. Founder and president Fabienne Colas joins Global’s Laura Casella with a preview.

