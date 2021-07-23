Evacuations July 23 2021 6:58pm 01:35 Manitoba wildfire evacuees face uncertain future More than 2,000 Manitobans have been evacuated from their communities due to ongoing wildfires. Global’s Anya Nazeravich spoke with one resident who doesn’t know when his hotel life is going to end. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056186/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8056186/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?