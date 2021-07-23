Menu

Evacuations
July 23 2021 6:58pm
01:35

Manitoba wildfire evacuees face uncertain future

More than 2,000 Manitobans have been evacuated from their communities due to ongoing wildfires. Global’s Anya Nazeravich spoke with one resident who doesn’t know when his hotel life is going to end.

