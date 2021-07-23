Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 23 2021 6:54pm
27:42

Global News at 5:30: July 23, 2021

A coyote is caught on camera as Global News is reporting on a coyote attack. A court appearance for the suspect in the murder of a Toronto Police Officer. And, the CN Tower finally reopens — what that means for Toronto tourism season.

