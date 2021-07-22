Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 22 2021 9:58am
04:45

Canadian housing prices hit record 12-month high in June.

Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq breaks down the historic jump in Canadian home prices and the struggle for some businesses to find staffing as pandemic restrictions ease.

