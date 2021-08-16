Menu

Canada

Canadian home sales down for 4th straight month in July but prices still up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 16, 2021 10:48 am
Click to play video: 'Canadian housing prices hit record 12-month high in June.' Canadian housing prices hit record 12-month high in June.
Personal finance expert Rubina Ahmed-Haq breaks down the historic jump in Canadian home prices and the struggle for some businesses to find staffing as pandemic restrictions ease. – Jul 22, 2021

The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales continued to cool in July as they fell on a month-over-month basis for a fourth consecutive month. Prices, however, continued to climb, data shows.

The association says home sales for July were down 3.5 per cent compared with June and 28 per cent from their peak in March. The move came as the number of newly listed homes dropped by 8.8 per cent from June to July.

Compared with a year ago, sales in July were down 15.2 per cent from the record for the month set last in 2020.

Still, last month marked the second-best July on record for sales volumes, the association notes.

Prices, meanwhile, continued to rise. The composite home price, which adjusts for the types of properties sold, rose 0.6 per cent between June and July and was up 22.2 per cent compared with July of 2020.

The actual national average sale price reached $662,000 in July 2021, up 15.6 per cent from July of last year.

— With files from Global News’ Erica Alini

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Canadian Real Estate Association tagCanada housing market tagcanada home prices tagCanada housing bubble tagCanada average home price tagCanada national average home price tagCanadian home sales July 2021 tagCREA home sales tag

