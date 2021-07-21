Global News Hour at 6 BC July 21 2021 7:48pm 01:59 Vancouver Whitecaps coming home for training After close to a year of playing and living on the road, the Vancouver Whitecaps are packing up and preparing to come home. from Utah Jay Janower reports. Vancouver Whitecaps to return to Canada for training REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049488/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049488/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?