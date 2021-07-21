Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 21 2021 7:48pm
01:59

Vancouver Whitecaps coming home for training

After close to a year of playing and living on the road, the Vancouver Whitecaps are packing up and preparing to come home. from Utah Jay Janower reports.

Advertisement

Video Home