Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton July 21 2021 7:40pm 01:56 Alberta economy gets another tech sector boost The Royal Bank of Canada has announced plans to create hundreds of jobs in Calgary with a new technology hub. As Tom Vernon explains, it’s another big boost to an area of Alberta’s economy seeing tremendous growth. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049448/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049448/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?