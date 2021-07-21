Menu

Community Clinics
July 21 2021 6:52pm
Manitoba vaccine task force shifting gears

With nearly 78 per cent of eligible Manitobans having at least one COVID-19 shot, the vaccine task force is shifting its strategy away from supersites and towards small pop-ups and community based clinics. Brittany Greenslade reports.

