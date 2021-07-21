Community Clinics July 21 2021 6:52pm 01:48 Manitoba vaccine task force shifting gears With nearly 78 per cent of eligible Manitobans having at least one COVID-19 shot, the vaccine task force is shifting its strategy away from supersites and towards small pop-ups and community based clinics. Brittany Greenslade reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049235/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8049235/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?