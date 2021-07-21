Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 21 2021 10:56am
04:01

B.C. declares a wildfire state of emergency

Ken Gillis of the Thompson Nicola Regional District reacts to the province’s decision to declare a wildfire state of emergency.

