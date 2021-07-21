Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 21 2021 9:43am
01:58

International flights still not allowed at Saskatchewan airports

The federal government is allowing five more airports to offer international flights, but Saskatchewan’s two international airports are not on the list.

