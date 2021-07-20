Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
News
July 20 2021 8:43pm
02:04

Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan now at 2,000 hectares

The fast-growing Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning in the South Okanagan has exploded to 2,000 hectares in size, up from 1,100 hectares in the morning.

Advertisement

Video Home