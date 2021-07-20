News July 20 2021 8:43pm 02:04 Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan now at 2,000 hectares The fast-growing Nk’Mip Creek wildfire that’s burning in the South Okanagan has exploded to 2,000 hectares in size, up from 1,100 hectares in the morning. Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in South Okanagan now at 2,000 hectares REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045645/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045645/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?