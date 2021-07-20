Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 20 2021 6:05pm
01:45

City of Toronto shuts down Alexandra Park homeless encampment

Nine people were arrested on Tuesday as City of Toronto officials and police worked to clear out a downtown homeless encampment. Shallima Maharaj reports.

