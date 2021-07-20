Canada July 20 2021 5:51pm 02:50 Wildfire haze settles over Montreal Wildfires burning in Northern Ontario are having an impact in Southwestern Quebec. A thick, smoggy haze has settled in over the Montreal area, prompting smog and air quality warnings. Global’s Gloria Henriquez has more. Smog blankets southern Quebec as wildfire smoke blows in from Ontario REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045023/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8045023/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?