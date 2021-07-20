Menu

Canada
July 20 2021 5:51pm
02:50

Wildfire haze settles over Montreal

Wildfires burning in Northern Ontario are having an impact in Southwestern Quebec. A thick, smoggy haze has settled in over the Montreal area, prompting smog and air quality warnings. Global’s Gloria Henriquez has more.

