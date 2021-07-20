Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 20 2021 10:57am
03:39

Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse

Country Music Star Aaron Pritchett talks to Global News Morning about his cousin Cailen Vilness, one of five people killed when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna.

