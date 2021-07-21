Menu

News

Evacuation order lifted after Kelowna, B.C. crane collapse

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 21, 2021 7:34 pm
Click to play video: 'Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse' Remembering one of the victims of the Kelowna crane collapse
Country Music Star Aaron Pritchett talks to Global News Morning about his cousin Cailen Vilness, one of five people killed when a crane collapsed in downtown Kelowna.

An evacuation order has been lifted in an area around the British Columbia construction site where five people died after a crane collapsed.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations says the collapsed crane in downtown Kelowna has been disassembled and removed, just over a week after its arm toppled from above a 25-storey residential tower under construction.

Read more: 5th body recovered from rubble following deadly Kelowna, B.C., crane collapse

The emergency centre says in a statement that power and gas have mostly been restored since the collapse knocked out the utilities, except for gas at a “physically impacted” building that remains closed for a structural survey by the owner.

Click to play video: 'Crane Collapse Vigil' Crane Collapse Vigil
Crane Collapse Vigil

While the evacuation order and the state of local emergency declared by the city have been lifted, residents of one other building are being asked to wait to return home until Thursday to allow more time for restoration work.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Kelowna crane collapse: Crowd gathers to attend Friday night vigil

The crane was being dismantled when it collapsed, killing four workers while a fifth man died when it crushed a neighbouring building where he was working.

The BC Coroners Service, RCMP and WorkSafeBC, the provincial safety agency for workers, are each conducting investigations into the deaths.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
