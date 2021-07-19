Menu

Global News Hour at 6 Edmonton
July 19 2021 8:18pm
02:04

Study looks at how well COVID-19 vaccines work in vulnerable Canadians

A new national study is looking at how well COVID-19 vaccines work in vulnerable Canadians. Su-Ling Goh has the details.

