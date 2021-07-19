BC1 July 19 2021 2:51pm 00:46 Surveillance video captures woman starting fire on Surrey church door Do you recognize this woman? Surrey RCMP want to talk to her after she was spotted on surveillance video lighting a fire at the door of the St George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey on July 14. Suspect sought in previous arson attempt at Surrey, B.C. church that has burned down REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8040748/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8040748/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?