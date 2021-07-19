Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
BC1
July 19 2021 2:51pm
00:46

Surveillance video captures woman starting fire on Surrey church door

Do you recognize this woman? Surrey RCMP want to talk to her after she was spotted on surveillance video lighting a fire at the door of the St George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey on July 14.

Advertisement

Video Home