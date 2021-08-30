Woman arrested for arson after fire destroys Surrey Orthodox church

Send this page to someone via email

A woman has now been charged with two counts of arson for setting a fire that destroyed the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Whalley on July 19.

Surrey RCMP said Kathleen Panek, 35, and of no fixed address, was arrested on Aug. 26.

Investigators confirmed she attempted to first set a fire at the church on July 14 and then returned on July 19 to set a second fire that burned down the church.

Officials at the church have promised they will rebuild the structure and the community.

“The loss of the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church has had a significant impact on members of that congregation and the greater community,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a release. “We hope that this announcement of an arrest and charges will bring some comfort to those who were impacted.”

Panek will next appear in court on Sept. 2 for her bail hearing.

It is not yet known why she set fire to the church.