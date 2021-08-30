Menu

Crime

Woman arrested for arson after fire destroys Surrey Orthodox church

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 30, 2021 3:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Surveillance video captures woman starting fire on Surrey church door' Surveillance video captures woman starting fire on Surrey church door
Do you recognize this woman? Surrey RCMP want to talk to her after she was spotted on surveillance video lighting a fire at the door of the St George Coptic Orthodox Church in Surrey on July 14 – Jul 19, 2021

A woman has now been charged with two counts of arson for setting a fire that destroyed the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church in Whalley on July 19.

Surrey RCMP said Kathleen Panek, 35, and of no fixed address, was arrested on Aug. 26.

Investigators confirmed she attempted to first set a fire at the church on July 14 and then returned on July 19 to set a second fire that burned down the church.

Officials at the church have promised they will rebuild the structure and the community.

Click to play video: 'Suspicious fire destroys Orthodox church in Surrey' Suspicious fire destroys Orthodox church in Surrey
Suspicious fire destroys Orthodox church in Surrey – Jul 19, 2021

Read more: Suspect sought in previous arson attempt at Surrey, B.C. church that has burned down

The loss of the St. George Coptic Orthodox Church has had a significant impact on members of that congregation and the greater community,” Surrey RCMP Sgt. Elenore Sturko said in a release. “We hope that this announcement of an arrest and charges will bring some comfort to those who were impacted.”

Panek will next appear in court on Sept. 2 for her bail hearing.

It is not yet known why she set fire to the church.

