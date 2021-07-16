Menu

July 16 2021 9:04pm
02:18

Businesses prepare to welcome foreign tourists

BC Premier John Horgan welcomed comments by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau opening the door to allowing fully vaccinated tourists back into Canada.

