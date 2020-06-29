‘We cannot, cannot, cannot travel when sick’: B.C. officials ask travellers to be ‘honest’ as airlines relax COVID-19 measures
Speaking to reporters at a Monday COVID-19 briefing, Dr. Bonnie Henry expressed concern as airlines begin to relax physical distancing rules. Henry says it’s important that people wear a mask if they choose to fly and not board a plan is they are showing signs of sickness. Health Minister Adrian Dix also says the province is working with Transport Canada about screening measures and guidelines to ensure public safety.