Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 15 2021 10:23pm
02:08

Spectacular new attraction opens on Vancouver Island

The ‘Malahat Skywalk’ promises to give people spectacular views from up to 250 meters above sea level, on a completely accessible walk. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home