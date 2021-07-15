COVID-19 July 15 2021 9:00pm 01:38 Wedding industry buzzing over new health orders With couples now able to host 150 people at outdoor weddings, many are scrambling to get prepared. For vendors, that means drastic changes to accomodate what their clients want. Anya Nazeravich reports on how they’re making it all work. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032613/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032613/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?