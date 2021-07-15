Menu

COVID-19
July 15 2021 9:00pm
01:38

Wedding industry buzzing over new health orders

With couples now able to host 150 people at outdoor weddings, many are scrambling to get prepared. For vendors, that means drastic changes to accomodate what their clients want. Anya Nazeravich reports on how they’re making it all work.

