Global News at 5 Okanagan July 15 2021 8:49pm 25:28 Global Okanagan News at 5: July 15 Top Stories The Thursday, July 15, 2021 edition of Global Okanagan News at 5. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032592/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8032592/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?