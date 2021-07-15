Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
July 15 2021 6:24pm
02:10

Toronto city council votes to rename Dundas Street

Toronto city council has voted 17-7 in favour of parting ways with the “Dundas” name due to Henry Dundas’ ties to slavery. Shallima Maharaj reports.

