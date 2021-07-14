Toronto city council approves renaming Dundas Street due to namesake’s connection to slavery

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto city council has approved the renaming of Dundas Street due to its namesake’s connection to slavery.

Councillors voted 17-7 on Wednesday to strip Henry Dundas’ name from not only the street, but also civic assets in Toronto such as Yonge-Dundas Square and Dundas subway station.

A committee will be tasked to come up with a new name by April 2022 with input from the public.

The moves comes after Toronto’s City Manager’s office released a report in late June recommending the renaming as well as a petition signed by over 14,000 people that was launched in June 2020 as anti-racism protests sparked in Toronto and around the world.

Dundas Street, which runs through Toronto and several other southern Ontario cities, was named after Henry Dundas, an 18th-century politician who delayed Britain’s abolition of slavery by 15 years.

The report also highlighted “Dundas’ role in the continued subjugation of Indigenous peoples in Canada in his capacity as British Home Secretary,” the City said.

Ridding Toronto of the Dundas name will cost an estimated $5.1 million to $6.3 million. Costs include renaming Yonge-Dundas Square, two subway stations and all related signage, the report noted.