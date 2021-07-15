Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 15 2021 5:46pm
01:58

Treaty Land Sharing Network brings treaty rights to the forefront of rural Saskatchewan

The Treaty Land Sharing Network is an alliance between farmers, ranchers, and their indigenous neighbours that will allow access to land to practice their inherent treaty rights.

