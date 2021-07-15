Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 15 2021 10:14am
04:23

The Sheepdogs returning to Saskatoon for Saskatchewan Jazz Festival

The Sheepdogs are returning to their roots at Saskatchewan Jazz fest. Global News Morning talks to the band’s Ryan Gullen as they prepare to play in their home city on August 7th.

