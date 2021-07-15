Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 15 2021 10:07am
02:07

Canada to reset rules on home appliance energy use

The federal government plans to reset rules around how much energy home appliances can use, with manufacturers and retailers largely agreeing that products should be greener.

