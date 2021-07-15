Global News at 10 Regina July 15 2021 10:07am 02:07 Canada to reset rules on home appliance energy use The federal government plans to reset rules around how much energy home appliances can use, with manufacturers and retailers largely agreeing that products should be greener. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029970/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029970/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?