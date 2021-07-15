Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 15 2021 9:03am
01:31

Road Safety Campaign

The city of Dorval launched its visual road safety campaign by modifying the circulation and traffic by-law and reducing speed limits on several streets. Global’s Gloria Henriquez was in Dorval to check out some of the new signage around town.

