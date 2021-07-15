Global News Morning Montreal July 15 2021 8:37am 03:21 Botanical Garden Attractions The Botanical Gardens has tons to offer this summer, including a new phytotechnology station geared to controlling invasive plants. Anne Charpentier, Botanical Gardens Director joins Global’s Eramelinda Boquer from the Botanical Gardens. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029704/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8029704/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?