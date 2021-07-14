Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 14 2021 10:02pm
02:37

B.C. government announces major shake-up aimed at solving paramedic crisis

The B.C. government has announced both short-term and long-term changes aimed at easing the paramedic crisis that has left people waiting hours for ambulances. Jordan Armstrong reports.

