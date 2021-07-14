Coronavirus July 14 2021 7:46pm 03:17 Movies, casinos, museums re-open under Manitoba plan — for fully vaccinated Fully-vaccinated Manitobans will be allowed to return to movie theatres, museums, and casinos under the province’s latest COVID-19 public health orders. Movies, casinos, museums re-open under Manitoba plan — for fully vaccinated REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028948/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8028948/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?