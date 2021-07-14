Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
July 14 2021 8:48am
04:19

COVID-19 update

Should we be concerned over the Lambda variant? Why aren’t we taking advantage of the summer break to build better ventilation systems for classrooms? Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella.

Advertisement

Video Home