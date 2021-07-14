Global News Morning Montreal July 14 2021 8:48am 04:19 COVID-19 update Should we be concerned over the Lambda variant? Why aren’t we taking advantage of the summer break to build better ventilation systems for classrooms? Dr. Mitch joins Global’s Laura Casella. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8026440/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8026440/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?