Global News Hour at 6 BC July 12 2021 10:21pm 01:38 Multiple investigations into fire that devastated B.C. town of Lytton Global’s Julia Foy has the latest on the multiple investigations underway into the cause of the devastating fire that virtually destroyed the village of Lytton. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022995/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8022995/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?