Global News at 10 Regina July 11 2021 6:03pm 01:39 Lifting COVID-19 restrictions brings mixed emotions among Regina residents With COVID-19 restrictions in Saskatchewan officially lifted, Regina citizens are feeling a mix of excitement to get back to normal, and caution.