june 30
July 9 2021 7:49pm
02:01

Bus tour shows town centre in ruins after Lytton wildfire

Global News cameras boarded buses for a viewing of the ruins in Lytton, B.C. Residents were also finally able to see firsthand the burned remains of their town.

