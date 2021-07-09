Menu

Canada
July 9 2021 7:14pm
02:03

Will Alberta bring in $10/day daycare?

The debate over $10-a-day daycare in Alberta has been renewed after B.C. signed on to the federal government’s plan. Advocates support the initiatives but experts say what it really boils down to is politics. Julia Wong explains.

