Global News at Noon BC
July 9 2021 4:05pm
04:58

Trudeau makes federal funding announcement for Surrey to Langley SkyTrain project

Speaking Friday morning in Surrey, B.C., Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced federal funding for the Surrey to Langley SkyTrain project.

