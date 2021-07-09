Menu

Clean Up
July 9 2021 11:09am
Winnipeg group looking to keep city clean

Take Pride Winnipeg joins Global News Morning on their need for volunteers and where their focusing their efforts this summer when it comes to keeping the city clean.

