Global News Morning Halifax
July 9 2021 7:39am
06:25

South Shore shot putter back on home soil before heading to Olympics

We chat with Olympic shot putter and Brooklyn native Sarah Mitton about being selected for Team Canada for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

