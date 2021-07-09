Global News Morning Halifax July 9 2021 6:58am 06:42 Local Business Owner Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Danny Moore is celebrating 40 years with McDonald’s in Amherst, Nova Scotia and is celebrating by giving back to the community and offering special deals to customers this weekend! REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015438/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015438/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?