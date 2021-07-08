Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
July 8 2021 9:40am
06:52

Can Governor General Mary Simon advance Indigenous rights?

Former liberal MP for Nunavut riding Nancy Karetak-Lindell shares her reaction to the appointment of Mary Simon as Canada’s first Indigenous governor general.

