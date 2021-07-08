Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 8 2021 6:06am
05:32

Glen Haven Manor + Pictou Landing First Nation launch OneDollar OneCanada campaign

We check in with Lisa M. Smith, CEO of Glen Haven Manor in Pictou County, to find out more about a national initiative in support of Every Child Matters, calling on every Canadian to gift one dollar to the cause.

