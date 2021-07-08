Global News Morning Halifax July 8 2021 6:06am 05:32 Glen Haven Manor + Pictou Landing First Nation launch OneDollar OneCanada campaign We check in with Lisa M. Smith, CEO of Glen Haven Manor in Pictou County, to find out more about a national initiative in support of Every Child Matters, calling on every Canadian to gift one dollar to the cause. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8012182/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8012182/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?