Global News at Noon Toronto
July 7 2021 12:13pm
01:33

COVID-19: Step forward as Sunnybrook hospital begins removal of field hospital

As the daily COVID-19 count progressively drops, field hospitals, such as the one at Sunnybrook in Toronto, are being dismantled. Kamil Karamali has more.

