Global News Morning Toronto July 7 2021 9:33am 04:41 New ‘Contact’-less, immersive theatre show lands in Toronto Actor Derek Groulx talks to Liem Vu about his lifelong dream of acting, and his debut in the unique live theatre experience ‘Contact.’ REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008886/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8008886/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?