Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
July 7 2021 9:33am
04:41

New ‘Contact’-less, immersive theatre show lands in Toronto

Actor Derek Groulx talks to Liem Vu about his lifelong dream of acting, and his debut in the unique live theatre experience ‘Contact.’

Advertisement

Video Home