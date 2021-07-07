Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 7 2021 9:35am
02:01

‘Reconciliation is possible’: Cowessess First Nation Chief on child welfare agreement

Cowessess First Nation is the first Indigenous community in Canada to reassert its right to care for its children, a process years in the making.

