Canada July 6 2021 8:21pm 01:25 COVID-19 outbreak at KGH rises to 9 active cases KHSC has confirmed six patients and three staff members have been associated with the outbreak on the Davies 5 unit of its KGH site. COVID-19 outbreak at Kingston General Hospital rises to 9 active cases