Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 6 2021 7:40pm
01:48

Extreme heat wave responsible for mass die-off of B.C. seashore creatures

UBC researchers says as many as 1-billion seashore creatures died as a result of the extreme heat wave. Ted Chernecki reports.

