Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
July 6 2021 10:04am
01:41

Regina’s Kenzie Priddell to represent Canada at the Olympics

The summer Olympics get underway later this month in Tokyo and Saskatchewan’s Kenzie Priddle will represent Canada, living out a dream she’s worked towards for most of her life.

Advertisement

Video Home