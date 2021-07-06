Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 6 2021 7:29am
02:27

Hudson’s Bay apologizes for using Toronto lawyer’s image in equity campaign without her permission

A Toronto lawyer says her photo was used by Hudson’s Bay for a campaign on racial equity in Canada, without her or the photographer’s consent. Erica Vella reports.

Advertisement

Video Home